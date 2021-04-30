Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed his disappointment in his side conceding late goals against Leeds United and Newcastle United, with the Reds having to settle for a point in both games.

The champions are in sixth place in the Premier League with 54 points, but missed the opportunity to move closer to the top four when they had to settle for back-to-back draws against Leeds and Newcastle in their last two league games.

A late goal from Diego Llorente pulled Leeds level against Liverpool at Elland Road, while it was Newcastle’s Joe Willock’s turn to strike a late leveller for his side against the Reds last weekend.

With his team conceding late goals in two games in a row, Klopp has revealed his disappointment in seeing his side unable to hold on to their leads, with Liverpool having to settle for a draw in both games.

The Liverpool boss insisted that conceding in the final minutes of games has cost his side massively and pointed out that the late goals undo all the effort they put in throughout the games.

“A lot of things worked out for us on a football pitch but it’s all been covered by not often finishing and conceding late”, Klopp told a press conference.

“But you concede a late goal, obviously that happens in football.

“But when it costs you pretty much everything you work for before, then it is really harsh.

“We have that now twice in a row which is not cool that happened.”

With just five games remaining for Liverpool to secure Champions League qualification, it remains to be seen whether the Reds will be left to rue the dropped points against Newcastle and Leeds.