Plymouth’s League One status for yet another season has already been confirmed, while Sunderland are preparing for a playoff push as they hunt promotion to the Championship.
The Black Cats have been going through a rough phase of late, failing to win any of their last seven games and boss Lee Johnson is keen not to go into the playoffs on a bad run of form.
Even after taking Sunderland’s dip in form into consideration, Lowe feels that they are still a fantastic side with quality individuals, and his players will need to be mindful of that.
“I don’t think Sunderland have won in seven, or whatever it is”, Lowe said at a press conference.
“But they are a fantastic club and have got some fantastic players so we have still got to be mindful of that.
“Everyone goes on a bad run of form, as I well know.”
However, the Plymouth boss expects his players to rise to the occasion of being at home.
“We are at home and we want to put on a performance.”
The earlier fixture between the two teams this season saw Plymouth run out 2-1 winners at the Stadium of Light and Lowe would take a repeat on Saturday.