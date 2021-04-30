Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe has warned his players that Sunderland are still a fantastic outfit in spite of their recent dip in form, but is expecting his men to get a result on home turf.

Plymouth’s League One status for yet another season has already been confirmed, while Sunderland are preparing for a playoff push as they hunt promotion to the Championship.

The Black Cats have been going through a rough phase of late, failing to win any of their last seven games and boss Lee Johnson is keen not to go into the playoffs on a bad run of form.

Even after taking Sunderland’s dip in form into consideration, Lowe feels that they are still a fantastic side with quality individuals, and his players will need to be mindful of that.

“I don’t think Sunderland have won in seven, or whatever it is”, Lowe said at a press conference.

“But they are a fantastic club and have got some fantastic players so we have still got to be mindful of that.

“Everyone goes on a bad run of form, as I well know.”

However, the Plymouth boss expects his players to rise to the occasion of being at home.

“We are at home and we want to put on a performance.”

The earlier fixture between the two teams this season saw Plymouth run out 2-1 winners at the Stadium of Light and Lowe would take a repeat on Saturday.