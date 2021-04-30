Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has revealed his belief that his team have regained momentum following a poor run of results with their win away at Arsenal.

The Toffees were able to end a six-game winless run in the Premier League last Friday when they registered a 1-0 win away at Arsenal.

Everton have six games remaining in the season to get themselves into the European places, with only two points currently separating them from sixth placed Liverpool.

Toffees boss Ancelotti has revealed winning at Arsenal has given his side more motivation to push on for Europe as they have now regained their momentum following a tough run of games.

“We have six games to play and we have to try and do our best, and see which position we are at the end of the season”, Ancelotti told a press conference.

“We are in a good momentum, and so this is a good sign.

“I think the victory against Arsenal gave us more motivation.”

Ancelotti urged his players to maintain a strong mentality and keep their focus as they have entered the final stretch of the season to get the team over the line.

“We didn’t have good results in the last few games, and so the victory was really important for our mentality and motivation.

“You never know, because every game is unpredictable.

“We have to be strong, to be focused and to do our best.”

Everton are set to host Aston Villa at Goodison Park at the weekend and will be determined to turn their home from around, which has been an Achilles heel for them throughout the current campaign.