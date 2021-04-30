Sheffield Wednesday assistant manager Jamie Smith has insisted that his side are prepared to grab the victory in their last two league games, with the Owls in dire need of points to avoid relegation.

The Owls sit in 23rd place in the Championship with 39 points and are four points adrift of Derby County, who are just above the drop zone with 43 points.

With just two league games remaining for Sheffield Wednesday, anything other than a win could see the Owls relegated to League One.

Despite needing results elsewhere to go their way, Smith revealed that his side are only concerned about what they have control over, which will be their upcoming games against Nottingham Forest and Derby County.

The Owls’ assistant manager went on to state that his side recognises the enormity of the task at hand and are confident of grabbing the win in both their remaining games.

“We won’t be focusing on other teams, we can only control Sheffield Wednesday”, Smith told Sheffield Wednesday’s official site.

“We know what is at stake, it’s a big game and we’re well prepared and looking forward to it.

“The feeling at the training ground from the players to the staff is that we can achieve what we’re trying to do, and it would be a brilliant achievement.”

The Owls will look to keep their hopes of staying up in the Championship alive when they welcome Nottingham Forest on Saturday.