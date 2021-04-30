Liverpool academy director Alex Inglethorpe feels that the development of Trent Alexander-Arnold is an example for youngsters at the club that there is a real pathway to the first-team.

Alexander-Arnold has dealt with criticism this season for some of his indifferent performances and recently lost his place in the England squad.

But the right-back is still highly rated and has been one of the success stories of the Liverpool academy over the last few years.

Inglethorpe stressed that there are many youngsters in the academy who will go on to play for the first team, but insisted that he wants them to do more than just make their debut.

He is keen to see the young lads win trophies with Liverpool and believes Alexander-Arnold’s success in the first team is a massive thing for everyone in the academy and an example.

“I have no doubts in my mind that we’ve got boys here who will play for this club [at a first-team level]”, Inglethorpe told The Athletic.

“But I don’t just want us to develop players to go up, make their debut, become a number and then disappear.

“We want players who go up and stay up and become integral in helping Liverpool to win trophies. That’s what makes the bar so high.

“It’s one thing playing for the club, but the challenge is to win things.

“We’ve been very fortunate to have Trent there to show that it can be done.

“His development has been great for everyone connected with the academy.

“Yes, you have to work hard, yes, you have to be good enough, but it can be done. You have to believe.”

With money expected to be tight in the summer, Liverpool may once again rely on youngsters to bolster their squad options next term.