Former Stoke City goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann has revealed that he was surprised when fellow Austrian Marko Arnautovic decided to leave the Potters for West Ham as he believes the forward had enough ability to go to a so-called top six club in England.

Arnautovic, who now plays for Shanghai SIPG in China, made 145 appearances for the Potters during his time at the club and netted 26 goals.

He joined West Ham in the summer of 2017 and was the top scorer for the Hammers in both the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons.

Bachmann complemented Arnautovic on his footballing abilities and despite his success at West Ham, believes that the forward had the best spell of his career at Stoke City.

The goalkeeper admitted that he was perplexed that Arnautovic decided to sign for West Ham and added that he believes his Austrian team-mate had the ability to join a so-called top six club.

Speaking to Sky Sports Austria, Bachmann said: “Marko is his very own but a very cool guy.

“He also has other sides than what you see on television – and of course he is outstanding as a footballer.

“I think he had the best time of his career at Stoke.

“How he played I was amazed that he went to West Ham, because of his quality he could certainly have made it to one of the top six.”

Arnautovic was signed up by Chinese side Shanghai SIPG in the summer of 2019, surprising many that he decided to leave for a non-European club.

Speculation abounds that Arnautovic might be considering a return to European football.