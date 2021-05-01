Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson has played down the significance of Chelsea still being involved in the Champions League ahead of their meeting with the Cottagers this evening.

Chelsea take on Fulham this evening, having already played in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie against Real Madrid in midweek and having the return looming on the horizon.

Such a tight schedule might mean Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel could look to rotate his side against Fulham.

Robinson though feels that Chelsea have got enough depth and quality in their squad to be a fantastic team even while resting a few players and is sure Fulham will have their work cut out for them when they face the Blues.

“I think if you look at the depth of their squad it doesn’t really matter”, Robinson told Fulham’s in-house media.

“If they rest players, whatever, they’ve got quality coming out of their ears.

“So doesn’t matter what team they put up against us, it’s going to be a quality team and we’re going to have to deal with it the same way we’ve dealt with quality teams this year.”

Fulham badly need to pick up all three points from their visit to Stamford Bridge as they look to close a seven-point gap to Brighton and claw their way out of the Premier League relegation zone.