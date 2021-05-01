Rangers first team coach Michael Beale has applauded Liverpool loan star Harry Wilson as class following a stunning strike for Cardiff City against Birmingham City.

Wilson curled the ball into the top corner of the Birmingham net with the outside of his left boot, leaving the Blues goalkeeper scrambling back but unable to keep it out.

The Liverpool loan star scored three times at Birmingham as Cardiff ran out comprehensive 4-0 winners in the Championship clash on Saturday.

Harry Wilson (Cardiff City) strzelił dzisiaj 3 bramki w meczu przeciwko Birmingham City. Oto jedna z nich 🙆🏻‍♂️🙆🏻‍♂️🙆🏻‍♂️🙆🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/MIriCa5zGY — Futbolowa Rebelia (@FutbolRebelia) May 1, 2021

And Rangers coach Beale, who worked with Wilson in the youth ranks at Liverpool, took to Twitter to salute the winger.

He wrote: “Class Harry Wilson.”

Wilson has clocked 36 appearances in the Championship for Cardiff so far this season, scoring seven times and providing 12 assists for his team-mates.

Cardiff boss Mick McCarthy has admitted he would like Wilson back next season, but feels it is unlikely to happen.

It remains to be seen if Rangers, with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard at the helm, might try to tempt Wilson to Ibrox with the promise of Champions League football.