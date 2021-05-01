Former Scotland Under-19 goalkeeper Aidan McAdams has insisted that he did not get enough opportunities to even train with the Rangers first team during his time at the club.

McAdams took the decision to leave Celtic and join the Rangers academy in 2017, but he found it hard to make an impact at Ibrox.

After spells with Rangers’ youth teams, Edinburgh City and Portadown, he finally left the Glasgow giants last summer to join Scottish Championship side Morton.

McAdams insisted that he did not get enough opportunities at Rangers and stressed he did not get enough chances to even train with the first-team set-up.

He insisted that he got more chances to be around the first team players at Celtic and got the opportunity to train with international goalkeepers.

But he is clear that he hardly trained with Allan McGregor at Rangers and feels some other less talented goalkeepers got more opportunities than him at Ibrox.

McAdams told The Athletic: “Did I get the opportunity I deserved at Rangers? I don’t think so.

“I’ve had my opportunity this year and, not to blow smoke up my own arse, but I’ve done well.

“At Rangers, I didn’t feel as if I was getting the chance to go and train with the first team often enough.

“I felt like I trained with the first team more at Celtic in my first year than I did my whole time at Rangers.

“You were exposed to the first-team environment with Stevie Woods at Celtic.

“It takes you the first six months to get up to the speed of international goalkeepers but the standard I had to get to was right in front of me.

“I trained with McGregor less than 10 times at Rangers so not getting that opportunity is difficult to process.

“You don’t want too many numbers but I don’t know whether it was that I wasn’t rated by the goalie coach or not, I couldn’t tell you.

“I felt like others were going around and it wasn’t as merited; boys younger than me who I believed I was better than.”

McAdams has started each of Morton’s 27 Championship games and is the first choice goalkeeper at the club.