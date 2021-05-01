Rangers legend Barry Ferguson feels there should be no surprise if the Gers dip into the transfer market to bring in up to three players in the summer as Steven Gerrard continues to strengthen.

The Gers’ hopes of winning a double ended last weekend when they crashed out of the Scottish Cup at the hands of St. Johnstone on penalties.

The Gers have achieved their goal of winning the league and stopping Celtic’s march towards a ten-a-row, but Gerrard has expressed his disappointment at his side’s underwhelming exits in the domestic cup competitions.

Ferguson feels Gerrard will bring in more players in the summer transfer window and has predicted that three may arrive, with the Gers further convinced to act by the cup exit.

The former Rangers star also stressed that it is also the best time for the club to further strengthen as they are at the summit of Scottish football after a decade.

Ferguson said on The Go Radio Football Show: “Don’t be surprised if Steven Gerrard looks to bring in two or three players and add them to the squad.

“I firmly believe that and certainly after the game against St. Johnstone on Sunday that probably made him think that listen I do need to go out and strengthen.

“I firm believer in that the best time to strengthen is when you are on top.”

Rangers have been tipped to add Oostende striker Fashion Sakala to their squad in the summer transfer window, but it remains to be seen what other positions they are targeting.