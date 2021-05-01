Michael Beale is of the view that the presence of an efficient analysis department at Ibrox has given Rangers an edge over their rivals this season, and stressed a lot of good coaching happens off the pitch.

With boss Steven Gerrard’s arrival at Ibrox, Rangers accelerated their rebuilding process, with the club adapting a more scientific and technical approach to everything from player recruitment to youth development.

And Rangers’ analysis department, led by performance analysts Scott Mason and Graeme Stevenson, has had a big part to play in the club’s title winning Scottish Premiership campaign, according to Beale.

The Rangers first team coach revealed that Mason, in addition to analysing games, directly brings his expertise to the training pitch, while the vastly experienced Stevenson knows Scottish football like the back of his hand.

Beale is of the view that having the likes of astute footballing minds such as Mason and Stevenson onboard has provided Rangers with an edge over their rivals this season.

“A lot of I think good coaching happens off the pitch, wherever that may be, in these meetings that we have or just an informal one to one conversation, that is something as a staff we like to be good at and Scott play a big role in that”, Beale told Rangers TV.

“Scott like I said, he is a coach analyst.

“So, he is not a guy who sits behind the camera, he is a guy that comes out and coaches as well, so almost he can marry the two departments up, the coaching department and the analysis department and he sits right in between it.

“And if you are in a really important role, someone like Graeme Stevenson, he is like an encyclopaedia of Scottish football.

“So, it does not matter who we play, he could tell you the history of every Cove Rangers player and that is important as well.

“Everyone has their roles to play so it is a particular strength of ours as a club.”

Rangers are set to return to the pitch on Sunday when they take on arch rivals Celtic in a top flight clash at Ibrox as they look to continue their unbeaten run with another win.