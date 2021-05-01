Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy has admitted he fears Liverpool as top four contenders to the Blues and is keen for them to drop points on Sunday at Old Trafford.

Thomas Tuchel’s side beat Fulham 2-0 on Saturday evening to move on to 61 points from 34 games, seven points ahead of sixth placed Liverpool, who are in action on Sunday away at Manchester United.

If Manchester United lose to Liverpool then Manchester City will win the Premier League title, meaning next weekend’s trip for Chelsea to the Etihad Stadium would be a dead rubber for the hosts.

Cundy though does not want Liverpool to beat Manchester United as he still fears the Reds are capable of clicking into gear and challenging Chelsea for the top four.

“It’s tough to call about tomorrow”, Cundy said on Chelsea TV following the Fulham game.

“I think maybe a draw is a result that I wouldn’t turn down.

“I fear a Liverpool. They have the ability to potentially to close that gap on us.

“I don’t want them getting too close. I want that gap to be as far away as possible.”

Liverpool have dropped points in their last two league outings, being held by both Leeds United and Newcastle United, and the Reds badly need a win at Old Trafford on Sunday.