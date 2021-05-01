Leeds United winger Ian Poveda needs to stop doing too much on the ball, former Whites star Noel Whelan has insisted.

Marcelo Bielsa introduced winger Poveda from the bench in the Saturday afternoon Premier League clash away at Brighton as the Whites looked to turn the tide in the game.

The wide-man, who has impressed Bielsa with his development at Leeds this season, was brought on at half time for Ezgjan Alioski.

He started to have an impact as Leeds, then 1-0 down, worked their way back into the game, but a Danny Welbeck strike for the hosts effectively stopped the Whites in their tracks and it ended 2-0.

Whelan sees good things in Poveda, but feels the winger is sometimes guilty of doing too much on the ball and needs to bring maturity to his game.

“I think sometimes with Poveda he does too much”, Whelan said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“He doesn’t need to do too much. You’ve beaten one, got the ball down, release the ball and look for the second position.

“He wants to try and do a little bit too much more.

“It is a little bit of immaturity, he’ll mature and sometimes a little bit of guidance from other players in and around him as well [is needed], saying ‘you’ve done the hard bit, got the ball down, gone past, can you get a little one-two like [Stuart Dallas]’.

“Play forward, think forward, get into an area where you are going to hurt them again.

“As soon as you dwell on it too much and start turning and turning on the ball then they have got bodies back.”

With Leeds secure in their Premier League status for another season, Poveda will be looking towards Bielsa to hand him more game time in the Whites’ remaining games.