Liverpool academy manager Alex Inglethorpe has pointed out that the academy graduates have each had their own journeys when it comes to making the transition to the senior squad.

The Reds have handed opportunities at senior level to several youngsters emerging from their academy this season, including Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams, due to injury issues.

Liverpool have seen the youngsters emulate the examples set by former academy graduates in the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones.

While Alexander-Arnold has already established himself in the Liverpool starting eleven, Jones is quickly emerging as a top talent at Anfield as he has racked up 31 appearances across all competitions this season.

Having seen the academy talents make the transition to the senior squad, Inglethorpe believes that each one of them has had to go through their own unique journey.

The Liverpool academy manager went on to reveal his pride in the youngsters stepping up to the plate and handling the range of emotions that first team football offers.

“I think it’s individual for all of them because I am aware of all of their journeys it has taken them to get there”, Inglethorpe told Liverpool’s official site.

“You take someone like Nat [Phillips], who was let go by Bolton and we took him on a trial.

“We took him to Germany with us and he certainly divided opinion, but I was so delighted that he did sign for us and someone like Nat, you appreciate the bumps in the road that he’s had to get over to get to where he is.

“Rhys Williams would never have been on anyone’s radar to be playing this season and he was on loan at Kidderminster this time last year competing for them.

“Whether it’s Curtis [Jones] who has played a few more games, whether it’s Trent [Alexander-Arnold] who continues to play, I think the range of emotions is completely different for all of them depending on those particular journeys that they have been on.”

It remains to be seen how heavily Jurgen Klopp will lean on the club’s youngsters next season when he is expected to have senior stars back and fit.