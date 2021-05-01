Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that he has relied on his calm and quiet character throughout his managerial career and feels it has served him well.

The Italian tactician has coached some of the biggest clubs in world football and picked up numerous trophies along the way.

Now as he works towards taking his current club Everton to new heights, Ancelotti insists that a particular trait of his character has been useful in bringing success in his career.

The 61-year-old feels that problems are part and parcel of life and is keen to approach them with patience and a calm and quiet character.

“I have a calm and quiet character and that helps me be patient and take the right decision when things are not as I like”, Ancelotti told his club’s official site.

“Maybe, sometimes you are wrong, but this character helped me manage situations that happen every day.

“Every day you can have a problem that can make you angry, but with patience, you can solve the problem.”

Ancelotti’s first full season in charge of the Merseyside club has not been a walk in the park with the club being currently placed eighth in the league table with just one win in their last five league games.