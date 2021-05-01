Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook has written off the importance of his side’s League One clash at Swindon Town this afternoon, explaining even a comprehensive win would not undo the pain of the season.

The Tractor Boys were looking to push for promotion to the Championship, but struggled to get going under Cook’s predecessor Paul Lambert and have not yet given the new boss a tune.

Cook’s side are winless in their last six league games and the manager is already actively planning for next season and a squad revamp.

He has played down the trip to Swindon and insists that the pain of the season cannot be erased by a good showing at the County Ground and minds cannot now be changed.

“We’ll see what we’ll see”, Cook was quoted as saying by the Ipswich Star.

“This team, this group of lads cannot hurt me or our supporters anymore. The pain is done. We are ingrained in that pain.

“Imagine if we went away and won 3-0 on Saturday. Would that change everyone’s minds? Not a prayer, absolutely not a prayer.

“So what will be will be.”

Swindon have nothing other than pride to play for as they have been relegated from League One.

The earlier meeting between the two teams this season saw Swindon run out 3-2 winners at Portman Road in January.