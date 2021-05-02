Former Southampton star Dean Hammond is confident that the Saints will have the chance to score and earn a result at Anfield, in part due to the fact Liverpool are struggling at home.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side brought their three-game losing run to an end with a 1-1 draw against Leicester City in the Premier League on Friday, despite being down to ten men.

The Saints will be looking to take confidence from the draw against the Foxes and build on it when they lock horns with an inconsistent Liverpool side at Anfield next weekend.

Looking ahead to the game, former Southampton skipper Hammond pointed out how the Reds have faced issues at the back this season, while also struggling at home.

Hammond is confident that Southampton will have chances to score against Liverpool and insisted that the Saints have the opportunity to earn a result at Anfield, but admitted that they will have to be at it for 90 minutes as the Reds have the quality to punish them despite their struggles.

“I think the players can look forward to it, I think they can go there and compete against Liverpool, they really can“, Hammond said on Southampton’s The Final Whistle podcast.

“Liverpool’s home form is not amazing, Southampton, when they have played the so-called bigger boys have been again very competitive and put good performances in.

“But it would need to be a 90 minutes performance, it can’t just be for 45 minutes or an hour because Liverpool do have amazing players and really good quality within the group.

“But I think if Southampton can continue that resilience, continue that team ethic that they showed [against Leicester] and then add a little bit of quality and a little bit more creativity when they have eleven men, they will get opportunities against Liverpool.

“Liverpool’s defensive issues have been well documented this season, so you will get chances and if you can defend well against them, then there is no reason why Southampton can’t go there and get a result.

“So, I think the group will be a little more relaxed, I think that point will have a massive effect on the players and the rest of the season, so a game that you look forward to against one of the best teams in Europe and playing in a fantastic stadium like Anfield is always brilliant.

“A lot of confidence going into it.“

Liverpool have only won two of their last ten games at Anfield across all competitions.