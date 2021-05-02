Fixture: Manchester United vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Manchester United have confirmed their starting side and substitutes to entertain rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford in the Premier League this afternoon.

While the title looks out of reach for the Red Devils, with Manchester City 13 points clear, the Citizens will only win the Premier League today if Liverpool take all three points at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were in fine form on Thursday night when they crushed Roma 6-2 in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final tie.

They put three goals past Liverpool the last time the two teams met; an FA Cup tie which ended 3-2 to Manchester United.

For this afternoon’s game Solskjaer picks Dean Henderson in goal, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw are full-backs. Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are the central pairing.

Further up the pitch Solskjaer has Scott McTominay and Fred in midfield, while Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood and Paul Pogba support Marcus Rashford.

The Manchester United boss has options on the bench if needed, including Donny van de Beek and Edinson Cavani.

Manchester United Team vs Liverpool

Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Greenwood, Fernandes, Pogba, Rashford

Substitutes: De Gea, Bailly, Cavani, Mata, Telles, Matic, Williams, Van de Beek, Tuanzebe