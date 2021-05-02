Leicester City loan star Rachid Ghezzal has revealed the confidence Besiktas boss Sergen Yalcin has shown in him and the freedom he enjoys on the pitch has been key to his stellar form this season.

Ghezzal left Premier League outfit Leicester last summer on a season-long loan deal, joining Turkish giants Besiktas.

The winger, who has been on the books at Leicester since 2018, struggled to find his form in England, and is currently spending his second consecutive season out on loan, managing 17 assists and five goals from his 28 Super Lig outings so far this season for current club Besiktas.

Ghezzal revealed that he has been able to find his spark in the final third at Besiktas because of coach Yalcin’s trust, giving him more confidence to do his best.

The winger added that he has more freedom at Besiktas to express his craft on the pitch, while an understanding with his team-mates has also helped.

“Our coach Sergen Yalcin has given me confidence”, Ghezzal was quoted as saying by Turkish daily Hurriyet.

“I am free when I go out on the pitch.

“I know who will run in which area, who will respond to a pass.

“I’ve [only] played [at] half my capacity so far [this season].”

Ghezzal is open to joining Besiktas on a permanent basis this summer, but the Turkish league leaders do not have an option to snap him up from Leicester.