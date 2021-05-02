Arsene Wenger believes that the growing importance of money in football means that Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest will never again be able to win the Champions League.

Plans for a European Super League which would have largely represented a closed shop at the top of the game and the further concentration of wealth in the hands of a group of clubs recently collapsed.

New Champions League reforms have been voted through though which will see two places per season decided based on previous performances in UEFA competitions.

Wenger feels that the cash in the game has already changed it and effectively means former European Cup winners in Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest can never dream of repeating the feat.

“The importance of money has become bigger and bigger”, Wenger said on beIN SPORTS.

“Why? For example, football is unpredictable as a sport, but the money and the grouping of the best players in a small number of clubs has made it more predictable.

“To give you one example, take the Champions League semi-finals, you have basically the four richest clubs in the world in the semi-finals; Chelsea, Man City, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

“And you come back next year and you will have the same again or maybe Barcelona, Bayern Munich or Manchester United, so you will have four of the six, seven, eight richest clubs in the world.

“That means clubs like Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa, it’s finished forever.”

Nottingham Forest won the European Cup in both 1979 and 1980, while Aston Villa lifted the trophy in 1982.