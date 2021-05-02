Fixture: Rangers vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Rangers have announced their team and substitutes to play host to rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

Steven Gerrard’s side have already wrapped up the Scottish Premiership title, dethroning Celtic, and are now looking to make sure they go through the entire league season unbeaten.

They currently boast a 20-point lead over second placed Celtic and would swell that advantage to 23 points if they can put the Bhoys to the sword today.

Rangers have conceded just three goals at Ibrox in the league this season and start as favourites to get the job done, despite having centre-backs Filip Helander and Leon Balogun out injured.

Gerrard trusts in the experienced Allan McGregor in goal today, while James Tavernier and Borna Barisic slot in as full-backs. Connor Goldson partners Jack Simpson at centre-back.

Steven Davis and Glen Kamara slot into midfield, alongside Joe Aribo, while Ryan Kent and Kemar Roofe support Alfredo Morelos.

If Gerrard needs to make changes then he has options on the bench, including Cedric Itten and Scott Wright.

Rangers Team vs Celtic

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Simpson, Barisic, Davis, Kamara, Aribo, Kent, Roofe, Morelos

Substitutes: McLaughlin, King, Hagi, Stewart, Wright, Itten, Defoe