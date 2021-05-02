Former Rangers defender Graham Roberts has expressed his delight at the Gers’ 4-1 thrashing of rivals Celtic at Ibrox.

Steven Gerrard’s men headed into the Scottish Premiership game on Sunday having already won the title and looking to continue their unbeaten record.

And they brushed Celtic aside with goals from Kemar Roofe (two), Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe, running out 4-1 winners.

The difference between the two sides in the league is now a whopping 23 points and Rangers have ended Celtic’s push for ten-in-a-row in style.

Roberts took to Twitter to hail the win and wrote: “I never felt more like singing the Blues.”

And former Rangers winger Nathan Oduwa also chipped in with the praise, writing: “Glasgow is blue, congrats Rangers.”

Rangers have consistently got the better of Celtic over the course of this season and will now look to make sure they retain the title next term as they aim for an era of dominance.

Celtic meanwhile face a rebuilding job under a yet to be announced new manager, with former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe the favourite to take the role.