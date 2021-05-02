Former Scotland star Mark Wilson believes that Rangers winger Ryan Kent will have to move south of the border if he has aspirations of representing England at international level.

Kent has shone for Rangers this season and helped to power the Gers to the Scottish Premiership title, ending Celtic’s stranglehold on the Scottish crown.

He was again in good form on Sunday as Rangers took Celtic apart to win 4-1 in the derby clash between the two teams, a result which sets the Gers up to end the league campaign unbeaten.

Whether Kent might be doing enough to cause England boss Gareth Southgate to pick him is becoming a source of debate and former Scotland star Wilson has weighed in.

He feels that Kent will need to move to a club in England if he wants to push to play for the Three Lions.

“If he is going to play for England then he would have to play in the top league in England”, Wilson said post match on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“I only say that because you can go back years and years to the amount of successful English players we’ve had in this country, Chris Sutton and Alan Thompson were playing in the UEFA Cup final, didn’t get a look-in then.

“I think Kent does have the attributes, but he would have to ply his trade down there to be taken seriously unfortunately.

“It’s just a downside of our game that we don’t like, we think we can compete down there, but there’s still the snobbery from the English side of the game that they need to play down there I think.”

Kent is in line to play Champions League football with Rangers next season which may further put him on Southgate’s radar.