West Ham are interested in acquiring the services of Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall, but could face competition from Burnley and Norwich City, according to the Sun.

David Moyes’ side have enjoyed a great Premier League campaign so far and are pushing to secure Champions League football by finishing in the top four.

With the London-based club in line to play European football next term, Moyes is keen to strengthen his squad when the summer transfer window opens.

West Ham are looking to add a goalscorer to their ranks and have been linked with Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham, but are also looking to add defensive options.

As the Hammers look to bolster their defensive options in the summer, Nottingham Forest central defender Worrall has emerged as a transfer target.

The Irons have made enquiries for the 24-year-old, who has 30 Championship appearances for Chris Hughton’s side so far this season.

However, West Ham are not the only side interested in Worrall as Burnley and newly-promoted Premier League side Norwich have also been impressed with him.

With the transfer window fast approaching, it remains to be seen if the Hammers will step up their interest in the former Rangers centre-back.