Mark Hateley is of the view that Rangers’ 4-1 thumping of Celtic in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday has given them a momentum boost going into next season, and stressed the positivity they take from the win will spur on the summer arrivals at Ibrox too.

The top flight champions inflicted another blow on Celtic on Sunday, hammering them 4-1 at Ibrox, their fourth win against the Hoops in five games this season across all competitions.

Rangers moved one step closer to finishing off the current league campaign with an undefeated record and Gers legend Hateley is already looking forward to the next season.

Hateley is of the view that Rangers were at their ruthless best against Celtic on Sunday, laying down a marker and ensuring they go into next season with good momentum having done well against their arch rivals throughout this season.

The ex-striker feels the confidence Rangers take from their stunning display against Celtic will go a long way, and will also have a positive impact on the fresh faces that come to Ibrox in the summer.

“[Sunday’s clash against Celtic] went exactly as you would want it to go, so you have nailed the game, you scored four goals, albeit against ten men, but you have done that job”, Hateley said on Ten10 podcasts.

“We have said and been critical about killing games and going for the jugular, putting people right in their place, we have done it on [Sunday] and that momentum now goes into the summer.

“The confidence that the players will take from this will spread throughout the group and the players that are coming in will be bubbling, they will be bubbling around along all summer now.“

Rangers will return to the pitch on 12th May away at Livingston in the top flight which will be followed by a visit from Aberdeen in the last day of the season.