Everton and West Ham target Hee-chan Hwang has been tipped to stay at RB Leipzig, with his former coach Jesse Marsch set to take charge of the German club.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move away from RB Leipzig after struggling to make an impact in the Bundesliga since his move from Red Bull Salzburg last year.

Premier League duo Everton and West Ham are said to be prepared to take advantage of the situation and take the South Korea international to England this summer.

However, the Toffees and the Hammers’ hopes of signing Hwang have been dealt a blow as the centre-forward is now tipped to stay at RB Leipzig.

According to German magazine Kicker, Hwang is likely to stay at RB Leipzig, with his former coach Marsch taking charge of the club in the summer.

RB Leipzig have announced that Red Bull Salzburg boss Marsch will take charge of the club when Julian Nagelsmann joins Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

Hwang enjoyed significant success under Marsch at Red Bull Salzburg and could be in line to receive a fresh start when the American moves to Germany.

The striker scored 16 goals and provided 23 assists from 40 appearances under Marsch at Red Bull Salzburg.