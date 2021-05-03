Fulham defender Joachim Andersen has insisted that the relegation-threatened Cottagers can still stay up in the Premier League this season and stressed that in football nothing can be taken for granted.

The Cottagers are currently 18th in the league table, nine points behind Newcastle United in 17th place, hanging on to their top flight status by a thread.

Fulham have picked up just one point since defeating Liverpool in early March, thereby condemning themselves to a bleak relegation fight, where not only do the Cottagers have to win their remaining games, but also hope for their rivals to drop points.

Andersen still feels the Cottagers have a chance of maintaining their top flight status for another season as he believes anything is possible in football.

The centre-back also admitted that Fulham have brought their current dire situation upon themselves.

“Of course, it [staying up] can be done, it’s football, you know”, Andersen told Fulham’s official site.

“We still have four games and we need to win those games.

“So we need to believe in it and wait until it’s over.

“I don’t know, don’t know what to say, I believe in it and I also feel the whole team we need to believe in it.

“Of course, it’s difficult when you don’t get the points.”

Fulham are next in action at Craven Cottage against Burnley and will know all three points are badly needed.