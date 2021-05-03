Fixture: Burnley vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:15 UK time

West Ham United manager David Moyes has selected his starting line-up and substitutes to face Sean Dyche’s Burnley outfit at Turf Moor in the Premier League this evening.

The Hammers remain in the thick of the race for the top four, but need a win tonight to close the gap on fourth placed Chelsea to three points.

Moyes will know his side face a tough outing at Burnley, a ground that they have lost on their last two visits to and at which they last won in the 2016/17 season.

The visitors remain without Aaron Cresswell, Declan Rice and Arthur Masuaku.

Lukasz Fabianski slots into goal for West Ham, while at the back Moyes picks Vladimir Coufal and Aaron Cresswell as full-backs, with Issa Diop and Craig Dawson the central pairing.

Further up the pitch the Hammers have Tomas Soucek and Pablo Fornals, while Manuel Lanzini, Said Benrahma and Jesse Lingard support Michail Antonio.

If Moyes wants to make changes he has options on the bench, including Jarrod Bowen and Ryan Fredericks.

West Ham United Team vs Burnley

Fabianski, Coufal, Diop, Dawson, Cresswell, Soucek, Fornals, Lanzini, Benrahma, Lingard, Antonio

Substitutes: Randolph, Trott, Balbuena, Johnson, Fredericks, Alves, Coventry, Bowen, Odubeko