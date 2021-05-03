Mark Hateley has stressed the need to hand Rangers winter signing Scott Wright as much game time as possible for the remainder of this term to give him a good base heading into pre-season and next term.

Wright arrived at Ibrox in the last transfer window in a high profile move from Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen, adding more pace on the flanks for Steven Gerrard’s attacking department.

The winger has already made 11 appearances for Rangers across all competitions, predominantly off the bench, and clocked up 11 minutes in a 4-1 league win against Celtic on Sunday.

Rangers legend Hateley has insisted Gerrard needs to play Wright as often as possible as he is the type of player that needs to build his game with each passing outing on the pitch, ultimately reaching the levels the club expect of him.

Hateley added Gerrard also needs to provide Wright with a strong base during pre-season sessions, helping him to properly prepare to go into his first full campaign at Ibrox.

“I said he could be a big player but he needs to play week in week out”, Hateley said on Ten10 Podcasts.

“He is one of these players that has to build and that is probably why he has had the ins and outs and the injuries that he has had, the muscle strains and the likes, throughout the last two or three years for him.

“It has all been stop-start, stop-start, he needs to play.

“See he needs [games], if he can get him through now until the end of the season, give him a really good pre-season, get a really good base, tell you some player in there, some player in there.”

Rangers have two remaining games in the current campaign against Livingston and Aberdeen, respectively, and it remains to be seen what kind of role Wright plays under Gerrard during those clashes.