John Aldridge is of the view that Liverpool’s owners need to learn from Manchester City about investing in the transfer talent pool, adding depth to the squad with quality players and stressed the Reds need to back Jurgen Klopp in the summer window.

The Reds are currently seventh in the Premier League table, outside the European positions, with high profile injuries and poor home from playing a part in their struggles, while the Citizens are leading the standings.

Manchester City and Liverpool have finished top of the heap in the last two seasons, with each clinching the league title once in that period, but are currently separated by 26 points.

Liverpool legend Aldridge is of the view that Liverpool should learn from Manchester City and how much they have invested in their squad to improve their depth.

“The way it has turned around has been remarkable. Twelve months ago, Liverpool were streets ahead of Man City”, Aldridge wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“Now you’re looking at City now and think that their second string could probably break into the top six of the Premier League.

“That is perhaps something Liverpool need to learn as a group.”

Aldridge highlighted that the bottom line is Liverpool owners need to provide Klopp with the tools by investing in the transfer talent pool in the summer, to avoid repeating the mistakes they made ahead of the current campaign.

“So next season, Liverpool have to strengthen.

“They didn’t do enough last summer and then they were very unlucky with injuries.

“Jurgen has to be given the tools from the owners, FSG, that is the bottom line.

“I’ve been waiting for the final whistle on this season for what feels like the last six months.”

Liverpool will look to ensure they finish the season inside European spots and all eyes will be on how the Reds owners will back Klopp in the summer transfer window with them on course to miss out on Champions League finances.