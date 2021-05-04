Alex Rae has stressed that Rangers need to give Kemar Roofe a good pre-season to let him hit the ground running for next term as he is a proven goalscorer.

Roofe has played a part in 22 top flight games for Rangers this season, starting on 16 occasions, while he has had multiple spells on the sidelines owing to injury and suspension.

The hitman started against Celtic on Sunday in the top flight, scoring a brace in the 4-1 thrashing, taking his tally to 16 goals across all competitions this season.

Ex-Gers star Rae sees Roofe as a proven goalscorer and stressed the need for Rangers to ensure he gets a good pre-season to get he best out of him in the next campaign.

Roofe is an intelligent marksman, Rae feels, which also reflects in the goals he scores, and noted his goal return despite the interruptions he has had this season is not at all bad.

“I think he [Roofe] has struggled with in injuries throughout the course of the last couple of years”, Rae said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“If they can get him through the summer, get a good pre-season and try and get him to hit the ground running next season…..because listen this guy is a goalscorer.

“He has got trickery, he is intelligent, he scores really intelligent goals as well, so I think he is 16 [goals] in 34 [outings] for a guy that stop starts, that is not a bad ratio.

“And I think what we are seeing is on the back of last week, I think it looks to me as if the guy needs a couple of games to go and get a level of fitness, a level of sharpness and he was very much on top of his game on [Sunday].”

Rangers have two games left in the current campaign against Livingston and Aberdeen, respectively, and the Gers will be determined to keep their unbeaten league record intact with two wins.