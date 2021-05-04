Southampton loan star Wesley Hoedt is attracting transfer interest from clubs in Belgium and the Netherlands as Lazio look set not to trigger a purchase option to keep him, according to The Athletic.

The 27-year-old joined Serie A club Lazio on a season-long loan from Southampton last summer after failing to earn a place in Ralph Hasenhuttl’s plans for the season.

Lazio have the option to make Hoedt’s loan move permanent in the summer, but it has been claimed that the Italian side will not exercise the option.

Having been sent out on loan three times since Hasenhuttl’s arrival at St. Mary’s, the centre-back does not appear to have a future at the Hampshire-based club.

With Hoedt surplus to requirements at Southampton, he has attracted interest from clubs in Belgium and the Netherlands.

However, it is unlikely that the interested parties will pay a significant transfer fee and the Saints would have to take a major hit on the £15m they paid for him in 2017.

Southampton realise they do not stand a chance of recouping the fee they paid Lazio for his services four years ago, but are hopeful of getting a small fee.

Hoedt has one more year remaining on his contract with the Saints, but it is unlikely that the club will let it run down.