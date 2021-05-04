Former Premier League star Steve Nicol has admitted that he is worried about West Ham’s ability to keep their composure under pressure in the race for a top four finish.

A 2-1 win over Burnley on Monday night got West Ham right back into the top four race and they are now just three points behind Chelsea in fourth in the league table.

Compared to the other top contenders, West Ham’s run-in at the end of the season is being perceived as easier than others and many are backing them to finish in the Champions League spots.

Nicol also stressed that the Hammers have a good chance of being in the top four but feels he is still not sure about whether the players can keep their heads when seeing out games under pressure.

He pointed out that West Ham are fighting for a place in the top four with a team such as Chelsea who have looked defensively strong and mentally more attuned in big games under Thomas Tuchel.

Asked about West Ham’s chances of being in the top four Nicol said on ESPN FC: “They’ve still got a good chance.

“On paper, they have got a decent run-in, but the problem for me is West Ham look very nervous trying to see games out.

“And the fact is that the team they are fighting really against to get fourth in my opinion Chelsea who are the complete opposite – you talk about professionalism and calmness under pressure.

“That would be my worry about West Ham, not the fixture list, but will they have the composure and the nerve when it really becomes tight towards the last two or certainly the last game of the season.”

West Ham will be in action next Sunday when they host Everton at the London Stadium.