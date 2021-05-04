Udinese chief scout Andrea Carnevale feels it is too early to say where Liverpool and Leeds United linked Rodrigo de Paul will end up this summer, but is sure whoever signs him will be landing a superb player.

The 26-year-old has established himself as a key player for Udinese since joining from La Liga outfit Valencia in the summer of 2016.

Leeds chased De Paul’s signature last summer, but were unwilling to meet his asking price; they have been linked with rekindling their interest, while Liverpool and Napoli are claimed to be suitors of the Argentine.

Udinese chief scout Carnevale thinks that it is too early to stay where the midfielder will go next, but feels the club that buy him will get a great deal and a high quality player.

Carnevale pointed out how the Serie A club were sure that De Paul would be a success when they signed him from Valencia after a bad season in Spain, before hailing his footballing capabilities.

“I don’t know that [if De Paul is joining Napoli], I just know that whoever gets him will not only make a deal, but also get a high quality player“, Carnevale said on Italian radio station Radio Marte.

“It is too early to say where he will go.

“We took him after [he had] a bad campaign at Valencia, but I had already spotted him.

“We, like Udinese, believed in this boy and knew that he could explode at any moment.

“Now he is a very strong player, wherever you put him he knows how to play.

“He also has great physical stamina, he surprised me in that.“

De Paul has scored eight goals and provided nine assists from 32 Serie A appearances for Udinese so far this season.