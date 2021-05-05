Luton Town are set to relaunch a move to lure away Elliot Anderson from Newcastle United on loan in the summer, having failed with an attempt in the January transfer window, according to the Chronicle.

The Hatters were keen on adding Anderson to their ranks during the last transfer window, but Magpies boss Steve Bruce insisted on having him at his disposal at St James’ Park

However, owing to a poor run of results in the Premier League, the Magpies saw themselves locked in relegation battle during which Bruce could not hand Anderson with the intended amount of game time.

The 18-year-old has only clocked up three minutes of top flight football since the turn of the year, while he has been more involved in the youth teams at St James’ Park

But Anderson could be provided with an opportunity to play first team football more frequently next season as Luton are still keen on snapping him up.

The Championship outfit are tipped to relaunch their efforts in the rapidly approaching summer transfer window to take Anderson to Kenilworth Road.

Luton boss Nathan Jones is an admirer of the teenager and feels he could help the Bedfordshire outfit possibly string together a playoff push next term, having ensured they finish in the top half of the table in the current campaign.

Bruce is content with Anderson’s development and it remains to be seen whether he will have a role to play in the senior squad in Newcastle’s remaining four games of the season.