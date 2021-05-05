Crystal Palace are prepared to trigger a €20m release clause in Fenerbahce star Ozan Tufan’s contract to bring the midfielder to Selhurst Park.

The 26-year-old has been on the Eagles’ radar for a long time, with the Premier League side’s interest in the player dating back to January 2018.

Crystal Palace also made an attempt to sign Tufan during this year’s winter transfer window, but saw their bid worth around €10m turned down by Fenerbahce.

Despite the failed attempt in January, the Eagles remain interested in Tufan and are determined to bring the midfielder to Selhurst Park this summer.

According to Turkish magazine Fanatik, the London-based club are prepared to active a €20m release clause in Tufan’s contract with Fenerbahce to acquire his services.

The Turkey international has also attracted interest from other clubs, but Crystal Palace are keen to get the deal over the line by triggering his release clause.

Roy Hodgson’s side are already in touch with Tufan’s agent and will make the move to activate the release clause when they reach an agreement with the player, it is claimed.

Tufan has scored five goals and provided nine assists for Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super Lig so far this season.