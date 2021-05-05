Jose Mourinho has his eyes on Tottenham Hotspur stars Eric Dier and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as he prepares to take charge of Roma in the summer.

Roma shocked the football world when they announced that Mourinho will become their coach ahead of the start of 2021/22 season.

Tottenham sacked Mourinho just over two weeks ago and he even signed on with a national radio station in England before agreeing to move to Italy in the summer.

And it has been claimed he is already planning to raid Tottenham for players in the next transfer window.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Mourinho has the names of Spurs stars Dier and Hojbjerg on his shortlist of targets ahead of the summer.

The soon-to-be Roma coach has been closely studying the Giallorossi squad and what he will require in the next window.

And the Portuguese wants reinforcements in midfield and defence, with Dier and Hojbjerg top targets.

But it is still unclear how much money he could have to spend at Roma, who are not likely to be in next season’s Champions League.

Spurs are also looking for a new manager and may be unlikely to take a decision on the future of any player until they get a new man in as Mourinho’s successor.