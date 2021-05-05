Former Premier League midfielder Don Hutchison feels that Kai Havertz dominated Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos as Chelsea eased to a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge to reach the Champions League final on Wednesday night.

The Blues went into the second leg of their Champions League semi-final tie on the back of a 1-1 draw in Madrid which gave them the slender advantage of away goals.

They pulled ahead in the 28th minute through Timo Werner, who took advantage of a lofted Havertz shot which came back off the crossbar, heading into the Real Madrid net from close range.

The Blues held onto their advantage until half time, thanks in part to two superb saves from Edouard Mendy between the sticks, as he kept Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema at bay.

Chelsea then grabbed a second through Mason Mount following good work from N’Golo Kante, going 2-0 up with five minutes left to kill off any lingering Real Madrid comeback hopes.

An all-English Champions League final with Manchester City has been set up and former Liverpool and West Ham star Hutchison picked out Havertz as his man of the match.

Hutchison feels that Havertz dominated Real Madrid centre-back Ramos.

“Outstanding. No handshake from [Zinedine] Zidane towards Thomas Tuchel. He will be bitterly disappointed. Real Madrid didn’t turn up”, Hutchison said on BBC Radio 5 live.

“Kai Havertz without a shadow of a doubt is man of the match.

“This has been his best game in a Chelsea shirt. He’s dominated Sergio Ramos.”

Thomas Tuchel will now try to get the better of Pep Guardiola in the Champions League final as Chelsea lock horns with Manchester City.