Dominic Matteo has admitted he has doubts over whether Leeds United have the strength in depth to chase a European spot next season in the Premier League, having lost against relegation threatened Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend.

Leeds were riding a six-game unbeaten streak in the league, but suffered a 2-0 loss away at Brighton at the weekend in an uncharacteristically tame display.

The Whites went into the game without star players Kalvin Phillips and winger Raphinha, while skipper Liam Cooper was also sidelined with a suspension.

Former Leeds star Matteo has admitted the Yorkshire giants’ display against the Seagulls in the absence of some key players has raised doubts over the depth in quality of the squad, something they should deal with in the upcoming transfer window, especially when the club have European ambitions for next season.

Matteo also explained that finishing as high possible this season should be a strong incentive for Leeds with merit payments that they would receive as part of the league’s prize money.

“Games like that [against Brighton], without key players, make you wonder if the squad is deep enough to push forward next season into a European spot”, Matteo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“We need players who can do it consistently, every week, all season.

“No disrespect to Brighton but they are a team Leeds should be beating.

“It’s a missed opportunity and Bielsa will definitely see it that way.

“He wants to finish as high as he can and with the prize money per place, Angus Kinnear and the board will be looking at it.

“A couple of points here and there, a couple of positions higher up and it could be someone’s wages, or being able to afford a No 1 target or it might even be the cost of a new Under-23s talent but, however the money is spent, it’s vitally important.”

Leeds are in for a tough challenge at the weekend in the league as they are set to host top four chasing Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road.