Incoming Roma coach Jose Mourinho will rival former club Tottenham Hotspur to land RB Leipzig star Marcel Sabitzer in the rapidly approaching summer transfer window, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Portuguese was shown the exit door at Tottenham last month after 17 months in charge, but is now set to return to management after a short break.

Mourinho is to take over the reins at Italian giants Roma next season, succeeding Paulo Fonseca and is already making plans to reshape the squad at the Stadio Olimpico.

And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Mourinho is gearing up to rival his former club Spurs in snapping up targets in the summer transfer window.

The 58-year-old is keen on roping in RB Leipzig star Sabitzer in the summer, a player who he was also keen on working with during his time in north London.

The Austrian is at the top of Spurs’ transfer wish list but will now have another rival in Mourinho’s Roma for his signature.

Sabitzer is set to enter the final year of his contract at RB Leipzig after the current campaign but he is yet to open talks over staying at the club on fresh terms.

Die Roten Bullen are keen to keep hold of the 27-year-old but are seeing more clubs registering interest in their star, with Roma now joining Tottenham in the chase for his services.