Allan has backed Everton team-mate Tom Davies to go on and have a great career at club and international level and revealed the 22-year-old is always looking to support his team-mates.

Davies has impressed with solid outings whenever he was asked to step up into the starting eleven by boss Carlo Ancelotti, enjoying an extended run in the team when first choice Allan was sidelined with injury.

The 22-year-old looks up to Allan in a bid to improve his own game, going through video footage and taking pointers to further provide competition for the Brazilian.

And Allan has backed the Toffees starlet to forge a great career in Everton colours while also tipping him to reach the same levels of success at international level with England.

The 30-year-old lauded Davies as a quality player, and revealed he is a positive presence in the Everton dressing room, always looking to support his team-mates.

“It’s really satisfying to hear a teammate [Davies] say such positive things about me, it makes me really happy”, Allan told Everton’s matchday programme.

“I’m certain Tom will have a great career… he already has one, of course, but an even better one, as an important player in English football and in the England team.

“He’s a quality player and a great guy.

“Someone who’s always looking to support his teammates.

“I hope we can do great things playing alongside each other in an Everton shirt.”

Davies remained on the bench at the weekend when Everton fell to 2-1 loss against Aston Vila and it remains to be seen what kind of role he will play under Ancelotti for the remaining five games of the season.