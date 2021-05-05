Ben Williamson’s father Jim Williamson has expressed his delight at how the Rangers teenager’s stint with Arbroath has gone and explained that the midfielder could not have asked for a better loan spell.

The 19-year-old joined Scottish Championship club Arbroath from Rangers on loan until the end of the season, with a view to gaining first team experience, in January.

Ben quickly established himself as a regular starter at Gayfield Park, making 17 league appearances, and has helped the Red Lichties avoid the threat of relegation.

Arbroath rewarded the Rangers loan star for his contributions by handing him their Young Player of the Year award as the Championship campaign came to an end.

The teenager’s father Jim has expressed his gratitude towards the Arbroath staff and players for giving the midfielder a great experience and explained that his son could not have asked for a better loan spell.

“Thanks for that, we will definitely make that a date [and return to a game at Gayfield]“, Jim wrote on Twitter.

“Ben couldn’t have asked for a better loan as he got on great with the boys and the coaches.

“No doubt you [Arbroath] will have another good season with that team and coaches.“

Ben also took to social media to express his delight at gaining first team experience with Arbroath and helping them avoid relegation.

“Would like to thank Arbroath for the last few months, been some experience and to top it off staying in the league where they belong“, Ben wrote on Twitter.

Having enjoyed a successful stint with Arbroath, Ben will be hoping to make an impression when he returns to Rangers in the summer.