Tottenham Hotspur have made contact with Inter’s Serie A winning coach Antonio Conte over taking charge of the north London club this summer.

Conte has ended Inter’s more than a decade wait for a Serie A title this season, but his future at the San Siro is still not assured.

Inter will meet the Serie A winning coach at the end of the season to discuss the course of the summer, where it will be decided whether he stays at the club.

But the Italian has already been attracting interest from other clubs and he is now being tempted to return to England in the summer.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Tottenham are interested in the 51-year-old and have had initial contact over him moving to north London.

Conte has been clear about the quality of the Tottenham squad and what he would want if he agreed to join the north London club.

But he has also made it clear to Spurs that staying at Inter will remain his priority in the summer and a decision will be made after he meets the Nerazzurri hierarchy at the end of the season.

Tottenham are big fans of Conte, who won the Premier League title as Chelsea manager and enjoyed working in England.

Spurs also reportedly have another Italian on their shortlist in the form of another ex-Chelsea boss in Maurizio Sarri.