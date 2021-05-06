Ajax coach Erik ten Hag has suggested that Nicolas Tagliafico could leave the Eredivisie champions this summer, as he continues to be linked with a move away, with Leeds United credited with an interest.

Ezgjan Alioski looks increasingly likely to leave Elland Road when his contract with Leeds runs out this summer and the club are now on the lookout for a specialist left-back.

As the Yorkshire-based club step up their hunt for a left-back, they have been linked with an ambitious move for Ajax’s Argentine defender Tagliafico.

Now Ajax boss Ten Hag has handed the Whites a boost in their chase for Tagliafico by suggesting that the full-back could leave the Dutch champions this summer.

Ten Hag dropped a hint over Tagliafico’s future by explaining that the Argentina international is reaching a point where he feels ready for a new challenge.

“I wouldn’t be quick to mention names, but if you look at the squad, there are a number of guys who are open to the next step“, Ten Hag told Dutch magazine Voetbal International.

“Someone like Tagliafico is increasingly reaching an age when you want to take on the next challenge.“

With Ajax seemingly prepared to part ways with Tagliafico, it remains to be seen if Leeds will look to lure him to Elland Road when the transfer window opens.