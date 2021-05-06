Celtic have sent Shane Duffy back to Brighton early and have decided to end his loan stint as he has been ruled out of the final two games of the season due to injury, according to the Scottish Sun.

Duffy joined Celtic on loan last summer for a hefty £2m loan fee from Brighton and was considered by many to be a major coup for the Bhoys.

He was expected to aid Celtic’s pursuit of a tenth league title in a row, but he struggled early on and failed to get his season back on track.

The defender made some calamitous errors that led to Celtic dropping points and eventually lost his place in the starting eleven.

Duffy has not been used in a league game since February and it has now been suggested that Celtic have sent him back to Premier League side Brighton.

He was scheduled to stay at Celtic until the end of this month, but the club have decided to end his loan stint early after he suffered an injury.

The Scottish champions are expected to undergo a major revamp in the summer as they look to turn the page on a poor campaign.

Duffy still has two years left on his contract at Brighton, but could be on the move from the Seagulls in the summer.