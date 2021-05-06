Darko Kovacevic is of the view that Liverpool target Dusan Vlahovic has what it takes to be one of the top five strikers in the world and expects Fiorentina to field offers for him in the summer.

Inside Futbol exclusively revealed only recently that Liverpool have held talks with the player’s camp and Fiorentina as they look to weigh up a potential swoop to take him to Anfield.

Having scored 19 goals from 33 Serie A appearances this season, Vlahovic is expected to be in-demand when the summer transfer window opens.

Former Serbia international Kovacevic is an admirer of Vlahovic and has tipped the centre-forward to be among the top five strikers in the world in a few years’ time.

Hailing Vlahovic’s quality, Kovacevic recalled being convinced of the striker’s abilities after seeing him in action for Serbia Under-21s in 2019 and also heaped praise on him for his hard work.

“He is just twenty [one] years old and is showing great things“, Kovacevic told Radio Bruno.

“I don’t say this because he is Serbian like me, but because he is a very high level player and a hard worker.

“This year he has already scored 19 goals in Serie A.

“When I was the sporting director [of Serbia] I saw him play with Serbia Under-21s and I saw all his qualities.

“If he continues like this, in three, four years he will be among the top five best strikers in the world.“

Kovacevic expects Fiorentina to field offers for Vlahovic in the summer, but stressed the need for the striker to have playing time wherever he goes to ensure he continues developing as a player.

“Surely, there will be many important offers given the great campaign he is having“, the former striker said.

“It is certain that Fiorentina will choose whether to keep him for another year or sell him.

“He must have the certainty of playing to improve himself more and more.“

Fiorentina value Vlahovic between €40m to €50m and it remains to be seen if Liverpool will step up their interest in the striker.