Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce feels Joe Willock is having a terrific time with the Magpies and explained that he is knocking on the door for a starting role in the team.

The 21-year-old midfielder joined Newcastle on loan from Arsenal in the winter transfer window after struggling to earn playing time under Mikel Arteta.

Willock has made seven Premier League starts for the Magpies so far, but was relegated to the bench in the side’s four games before the clash against Arsenal, which he was ineligible to play in.

Though Willock has not started a match for Newcastle since the end of March, Bruce explained that he has been knocking on the door for a starting role, having scored in each of his last three appearances.

Bruce insisted that the Englishman will go through ups and downs like any other young player, but feels he is having a great time at St. James’ Park.

“Any young player, they go up and down a little bit, but certainly he’s been knocking on the door – of course he has“, Bruce told a press conference.

“He’s had a terrific time for us. Four goals from midfield in nine or 10 games.

“Knocking on the door is the polite way to put it!“

Having found the back of the net in each of his last three games, Willock will be hoping to get a start in Newcastle’s trip to Leicester City on Friday.