Callum Wilson has insisted Newcastle United possess a far better squad that their current position in the Premier League suggests and stressed a top ten finish should be their aim next season.

The Magpies are currently 17th in the league with a nine-point cushion over the drop zone, and are likely to retain for their top flight status for another season with only four games left in the current campaign.

Wilson was one of Newcastle boss Steve Bruce’s marquee signings last summer, and is leading the goalscoring charts for the club, despite missing chunks of the season owing to injury.

The hitman has insisted Newcastle have got far better quality in their ranks than their position in the league suggests and revealed the dressing room also has a positive atmosphere.

Wilson stressed the Magpies should be looking to push for a top ten finish next season, which in his view is the minimum standard the club should target.

“I think it was pleasantly surprising as well, when I came in some of the players were better than what I thought when you were playing against them and things like that”, Wilson told NUFC TV.

“And it is good to be involved, nice group of lads, helped me settle in really well and all are a good laugh, nice around the place and we have probably got a better squad than our league position is showing.

“But [it is a] recent results business, at the end of the day, we have not got as many as what we would have liked to get us higher up the league.

“But next season we start fresh, start from the start and we try and push for a top ten finish.

“I think, that has got to be the minimum standard really, it is what we have got to aim and achieve.”

With Newcastle likely to play top flight football next season, all eyes will be on how the Magpies’ hierarchy back Bruce in the upcoming transfer window.