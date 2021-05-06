Ajax director of football Marc Overmars has revealed that Leeds United target Nicolas Tagliafico is open to a move away from the Dutch club and explained that a transfer would not be illogical for the left-back this summer.

The 28-year-old has been a key player for Ajax since he joined from Argentine outfit Independiente in January 2018, helping the side to two league titles.

However, Tagliafico could be on his way out of the Eredivisie side this summer, with the player attracting interest from several clubs, including Leeds and Manchester City.

Addressing Tagliafico’s future, Ajax director of football Overmars said that a transfer away from the Dutch champions would not be illogical for the left-back, as well as David Neres.

Overmars explained that Tagliafico’s desire to take on a new challenge is not a secret and pointed out how player sales form a significant part of Ajax’s revenue, suggesting that the club may look to sell the full-back this summer.

“A departure for Nicolas Tagliafico and David Neres would not be illogical“, Overmars told Dutch magazine Voetbal International.

“Neres has been with Ajax since the beginning of 2017, is 24 years old, and wants to take a step.

“The same applies to Tagliafico, who has been playing here for three and a half years now and will turn 29 next summer.

“It is no secret that they are open to a transfer.

“Just as it is well known that outbound transfers are a significant part of our revenue.“

With Tagliafico potentially available in the transfer market, it remains to be seen if Leeds will step up their interest in the player and approach Ajax with an offer.