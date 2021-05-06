Declan Rice has admitted that qualifying for the Champions League with West Ham United would be the best achievement of his career thus far.

Rice has been a pivotal player in West Ham’s pursuit of European football and has powered their top four ambitions this season from the heart of their midfield.

The midfielder is currently out injured, but he is excited about what West Ham could potentially achieve going into the last four games of the Premier League season.

They are still three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, but Rice insisted that the fact the Hammers are on course to have their best Premier League season and qualify for Europe is a massive deal for the club.

Rice told the BBC: “We are on course to have West Ham’s best-ever season in the Premier League.

“That in itself is an achievement and has left the fans buzzing.

“There is a great chance that we are going to get some sort of European spot.”

West Ham are looking to make a final push to sneak into the top four and the midfielder thinks that it would be the deserved culmination of all the hard work the players have put in this season.

Rice conceded that making it to Europe’s premier club competition would be the best thing that could happen to his career.

Asked how it would feel if West Ham reach the Champions League, he said: “That would be the best just because I can imagine the night-out after.

“Just the buzz and the fact that we had all the hard work and everything we put in every training session and we deserve it to have that Champions League music playing.

“That is where I want to be.”